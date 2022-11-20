Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next
Cheryl Burke shares her decision to retire from "Dancing With the Stars" exclusively with E! News. Will she fill Len Goodman's seat at the judges’ table? Watch!
Cheryl Burke shares her decision to retire from "Dancing With the Stars" exclusively with E! News. Will she fill Len Goodman's seat at the judges’ table? Watch!
Sharon Stone, 64, shared a topless bikini photo on Instagram, writing: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Fans adored the glowing, confident shot.
A mountain lion that frequents residential areas in the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood area is apparently growing more aggressive. Television station KTLA reported Friday that a man walking his dog in the Hollywood Hills saw one of his animals attacked by what is likely P-22, the mountain lion who has become something of a celebrity thanks […]
On March 17, 2020, a mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The casinos had remained open at all times since then, even in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks and during the Great Recession when the tourism business in Las Vegas was struggling with a steep downturn. The Las Vegas Strip's many famous resident and visiting performance acts were affected as well.
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "View Entire Post ›
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.View Entire Post ›
Dylan and Paris Brosnan previously told PEOPLE their dad Pierce Brosnan is "the best coach we could ask for" as they appeared in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue
Please hold all other news for the next 24 hours, because Celine Dion just rendered half the internet incapable of moving after debuting her latest Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week look. While arriving at the Folies Bergere Music Hall in Paris, Dion channeled her inner chic flight attendant with Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture.
The juxtaposition..............View Entire Post ›
Trisha Yearwood posted a selfie before the Yellowstone premiere wearing a hot-pink sweater with pearl details.
Christina Aguilera took home the award for best traditional pop vocal album, stunned in her gravity-defying ensemble and gave a rousing performance of song "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" with Christian Nodal (not pictured). Nominee Anitta was another one who did it all at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, both hosting the show and performing a medley of her hits.
The actor discovered he’s genetically predisposed to develop the disease during a recent episode of Disney+’s “Limitless.”
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star spoke about what he thinks his future in the MCU should look like.
Helena Christensen always nails her red-carpet looks, but she gave her followers a sneak peek behind the scenes of her glamorous night at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. The 53-year-old supermodel lounged in her hotel room before the event, showing off her super sexy spy look. Proving […]
Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck revealed whether or not he'd return for future seasons of the beloved CBS drama.
The North Korean leader is extremely secretive about his family, but his wife and daughter were at the latest launch.
She basically shut down the GQ Men of the Year party.
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
'The Rookie' actress Jenna Dewan wore a see-through black dress to a Hollywood event and fans were shocked when they saw a TikTok of it.
"I chalked it up to a 'Mad Men'-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk," the director said
One month after announcing she was expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco gave her social followers a pregnancy update in the form of a cute pic of her growing belly.