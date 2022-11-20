Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next

TheStreet.com

On March 17, 2020, a mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The casinos had remained open at all times since then, even in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks and during the Great Recession when the tourism business in Las Vegas was struggling with a steep downturn. The Las Vegas Strip's many famous resident and visiting performance acts were affected as well.