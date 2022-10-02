Cheryl Coker homicide investigation remains open 4 years after disappearance

Investigators are continuing to work to solve the case of a Riverside woman who went missing four years ago today.

Cheryl Coker, of Riverside, was last seen alive on Oct. 2 2018 after dropping off her daughter at Stebbins High School.

In February 2019, Riverside police told News Center 7 Coker’s disappearance was now being investigated as a homicide and named her husband William Coker as a suspect. William has never been charged in connection to the case.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cheryl Coker homicide investigation remains ‘open and ongoing’ 2 years after her remains found

Two years later in April 2020 her remains were found in a wooded area of Greene County.

An autopsy report reviewed by News Center 7 suggested homicidal violence played a role in Coker’s death, but the medical examiner could not determine an exact cause of her death.

A detective with Riverside police said, “the case is still currently under investigation and we’re still doing a lot of work on it.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations are the lead investigators on the case.

>> Cheryl Coker case: Riverside police name suspect, call disappearance a homicide

In a statement a spokesperson said the case “remains open and the investigation is active.”

Margie Kennan, Cheryl Coker’s sister, spoke to WHIO-TV on the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance.

“I cannot believe it has been four years since Cheryl has been gone. We miss her joy, laughter and fun. Hopefully one day, justice will prevail,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case may contact BCI at 800-282-3782 or submit a law enforcement tip online here. Tips may be filed anonymously.



