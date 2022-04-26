Cheryl Coker homicide investigation remains ‘open and ongoing’ 2 years after her remains found

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into the death of Cheryl Coker, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Greene County two years ago Tuesday. She would have turned 50-years-old last week.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s investigation remains open and ongoing,” said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “Anyone with information about the case may contact BCI at 800-282-3782 or submit a law enforcement tip online.”

>> SUBMIT A TIP TO OHIO BCI

Cheryl Coker went missing Oct. 2, 2018 after dropping off her daughter at Stebbins High School.

The next day, investigators found her vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at Spinning and Burkhardt streets.

>> Cheryl Coker: Autopsy shows cause of death suggests ‘homicidal violence’

In February 2019, Riverside police told News Center 7 Cheryl Coker’s disappearance was now being investigated as a homicide and named her husband William Coker as a suspect. William Coker has never been charged in connection to the case.

“Although we were able to put Cheryl to rest, we are still praying for justice. Our hearts remain broken for her untimely loss,” said Cheryl Coker’s sister Margie Keenan told News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry Tuesday.

In April 2020, Cheryl Coker’s remains were found off Waynesville Jamestown Road.

>>Cheryl Coker case: Riverside police name suspect, call disappearance a homicide

An autopsy report reviewed by News Center 7 suggested homicidal violence played a role in Cheryl Coker’s death, but the medical examiner could not determine an exact cause of her death.

“Due to the condition of the remains, near complete skeletonization, the precise cause of death could not be determined,” the autopsy report read. “However, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance as developed by law enforcement investigators, and death, as the post mortem changes are consistent with the time period and clothing is reported to be what was worn at the time of the disappearance, suggest the cause of death is related to foul play and as such a common term used to certify the cause of death is homicidal violence of unknown etiology.”

Story continues

>> Cheryl Coker: Coroner unable determine how Riverside woman died

Despite no arrests for Cheryl Coker’s death, News Center 7 has regularly checked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is now the lead investigating agency on the case. The case is not considered a cold case.

>> Related: New details on found bones investigation in Greene County