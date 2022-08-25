Cheryl Niblo testifies in husband's killing: 'Jesus help me,' she said hearing gunshots

"I wanted to die."

Cheryl Niblo told jurors Wednesday morning at the trial for the killing of Thomas Niblo, her husband, that was her first thought while in the bathroom hearing gunshots in their adjoining bedroom.

She had locked the bathroom door. She then saw the door knob manipulated, she said from the stand in 350th District Court under questioning from Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey.

Luke Sweetser, Niblo's brother-in-law, is being tried for the December 12, 2016, fatal shooting of Thomas Niblo, also known as Tom. Sweetser was arrested Sept. 17, 2020, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Judge Lee Hamilton is presiding.

Every seat in the courtroom was filled Wednesday, with others standing.

911 call made next

"Jesus help me," was Cheryl Niblo's next thought, she testified Wednesday.

Stamey questioned her for about 60 minutes in the morning. After a lunch break, defense attorney Lynn Ingalsbe questioned Cheryl Niblo for about 90 minutes. Stamey had a brief redirect before the witness stepped down at the mid-afternoon trial break.

Cheryl Niblo told the court in the morning that she fled from the master bathroom through an exterior door that connected to the pool area, which did not run along the creek side of the back yard.

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

A recording of the 911 call made by Cheryl Niblo at 6:17 a.m. Dec. 12 was played for the jury.

"An intruder came in and started shooting, and I'm afraid he killed my husband," she told the 911 call-taker.

She said from the stand she did not know if her husband was alive. While she was at the police station, she was told about his death at a local hospital.

Recording of Luke Sweetser

Late Wednesday afternoon, jurors heard an audio recording made by Det. Mike Scott of the Abilene Police Department when he first made contact with Sweetser at one of his son's schools.

Scott was the first APD officer to encounter Sweetser the morning of the shooting. Contacting family members of a homicide victim is customary, and Sweetser was not a suspect at that time, Scott said under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner.

In the recording, Scott asks Sweetser if he would be willing to come to the police station.

"Nope. Not at all," Sweetser said in the recording. "... I don't have an alibi."

He later added, "That's what my wife advised me," referring to declining the police interview.

In public information from APD early in the investigation, Sweeter's wife, Ellouise, was identified as an attorney.

The Sweetsers divorced in 2021.

Events leading up to shooting

Tom Niblo was shot to death early on a Monday morning.

He was back in Abilene after hunting at the family ranch near Guthrie and shooting a deer during the weekend, Cheryl Niblo testified. On Sunday evening, she went to bed early because she planned to be at the school where she taught to make copies.

Her husband soon followed.

He wore a CPAP machine to help him breath at night while in bed.

About 2 or 3 a.m., Cheryl Niblo said, she opened the master bedroom exterior door to let out the two Westie dogs that slept on the bed and another dog that slept beside the bed.

The three dogs were let back in.

Cheryl Niblo woke and saw 6:08 a.m. on her cellphone, which she used as an alarm. She had not set the alarm correctly and overslept. She went to the master bathroom and had retrieved her thyroid medicine, which she has taken for 41 years.

Her husband still was asleep.

While holding the medicine, she heard the master bedroom door to the hallway open. The door normally is kept closed to keep the dogs in the bedroom, and the door has a catch that can be heard, she said.

She recognized sounds of "a lot" of gunshots and quietly shut the door and locked it. Her phone was on the vanity, close to the door. She went the other way in the large bathroom to exit the house.

After she fled through the pool yard, Cheryl climbed a wall to a neighbor's back yard and knocked but no one came.

At some point she had to put down the bottle to climb the wall.

Afraid the intruder still could be in the area, she left the neighbor's yard through an open gate and headed across South 14th Street to a friend's house in the 1400 block of River Oaks Road.

On the way, Cheryl saw a man walking and ran to him, yelling to use his phone. The man was Kelly Kinard, who earlier on the witness stand Wednesday said he recognized Cheryl.

Cheryl used Kinard's phone to call 911.

Kinard said Cheryl was barefoot and wearing long-sleeved pajama top and bottoms. She had no shoes. He recalled the temperature that morning before he started his walk was 34 degrees.

Cheryl was "frightened, scared and determined to get a cellphone," Kinard said.

Relationship with Sweetsers

The Niblos had been married 31-plus years.

Tom's father, Sydney "Syd" Niblo, had died six months earlier, and his son was executor of the will and manager of the family partnership, Cheryl Niblo said testified.

Tom's sister, Ellouise, who was married to Sweetser, wanted to be a co-manager, which would have allowed her access to the partnership's bank accounts, Cheryl Niblo said.

Tom Niblo was stressed about the situation and the sister's demand to be named a co-manager, Cheryl Niblo said.

"Your daddy made that decision," she told her husband.

Relationship with Tom

Cheryl Niblo said the marriage had challenges but was good at the time of Tom's death.

The relationship improved after 2013, when he went to a treatment facility for alcohol addiction, in her words "cross-dressing" and pornography addiction that involved looking at pictures of men dressed as women, Cheryl Niblo testified.

At one point, Tom Niblo briefly rented an apartment, but he continued to live at the house.

After 2013, "Things got better?" Stamey asked the witness.

"Absolutely," Cheryl Niblo said.

Her husband had given her a large diamond necklace shortly before the shooting as an early Christmas present, she said.

Cheryl Niblo testified that during the investigation, she learned that her husband had resumed what she termed "cross-dressing."

Cause of death

Dr. Richard Fries of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer testified Wednesday morning that Tom NIblo had been struck with eight bullets, two to the head, two to the abdomen, one in each arm and two in the right leg.

One of the bullets struck the brain, and the eight bullets jointly would have caused significant blood loss, Fries said. The official cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Stippling patterns were discernable only on the two bullets to the head, indicating that the gun could have been in the "intermediate range" from the body. That range, depending on the gun, could be 3 to 4 feet away, Fries said.

Bedding or clothing could have prevented stippling being detected from the other wounds, he said.

Ingalsbe's turn with Cheryl Niblo

Ingalsbe in the afternoon questioned Cheryl Niblo's accounts of events related to her husband's death.

He asked why she carried a pill bottle from the bathroom but did not take her cellphone after she heard shots fired.

She answered that would've delayed her exit. And she was afraid.

Ingalsbe noted both Luke Sweetser and Tom Niblo worked in the Alexander Building downtown and were gun enthusiasts − were they on friendly terms?

"No," she said. "Neither one of them enjoyed each other."

The attorney asked about the dogs, which Cheryl Niblo previously had called "barkers." Yet, they did not bark when someone entered the room.

Were the dogs familiar with Sweetser, he asked.

Cheryl Niblo said she did not believe they were.

Ruling out ex-boyfriends and boots

In addition to contacting family members the day of the shooting, APD detective Scott also went to Tarrant County for the autopsy and to interview an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters of Tom and Cheryl Niblo.

"The relationship had not ended well," Scott said.

The ex-boyfriend did not know of the shooting and was upset, Scott said. The ex-boyfriend said he was at home Sunday night and Monday. His mother also told detectives she saw him on those days.

Scott said other detectives corrobortaed his story and he was ruled out as a suspect.

APD Officer Randy Farmer with the forensics until also testified about the collection of evidence at the scene as well as at the Sweetsers' residence after search warrants were obtained. No trace evidence of blood was found in their vehicles, he said.

He also discussed the collection of boots early in the investigation and efforts to try to match them with what looked like shoe impressions on the master bathroom door.

Officers collected two muddy pairs of boots from a shelf near a back door and a size-13 pair of boots from under Ellouise's side of the bed.

Ultimately, the Texas Department of Public Safety forensics lab, where the boots and door were sent, determined the prints on the door were not distinctive enough to make a match, Farmer said.

The mud smudged on the bathroom door was dry, not dripping and wet, Farmer said. There was some dirt on the floor at the bottom of the door as well.

When questioned by Ingalsbe about why there was not a muddy trail through the house, Farmer said he noted in his report that he thought it was unusual there was not a muddy print on the floor leading up to the bathroom door.

Farmer also stated that in doing a forensic test on Cheryl Niblo's pajamas, he collected swabs of three or four possible blood droplets from the bottom of one leg.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Tom Niblo's wife: 'Jesus help me,' she thought hearing gunshots