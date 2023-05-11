Chesapeake approves $1.6 billion budget with real estate tax cut, wage increases

City Council this week approved a $1.6 billion proposed budget for fiscal 2024, which includes a 4-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate and wage increases.

Since 2009, Chesapeake has levied a $1.05 real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value. Last year, the city approved a one-time reduction of the rate to $1.01. For the fiscal 2024 budget, the cut was made permanent to offset increased assessments.

Real estate taxes were expected to bring in almost $389 million in revenue. The tax cuts amount to a loss of about $13.8 million in revenue, but the city has freed up some additional funds in the budget by reducing the amount of money set aside in the city’s rainy day fund. For years, the city has dedicated 18% of its revenue to the fund, but council members reduced it to 12%.

The tax rate and reserve changes will allow the city to fund an enhanced citywide sidewalk installation project and provide a nearly $201,000 contribution to the Land Bank Authority. Additionally, it frees up the ability to cover salaries for a handful of new positions for a new medic center for half the year.

The new tax rate puts Chesapeake among the lowest in Hampton Roads. Virginia Beach will charge 99 cents per $100 of valuation, while Norfolk and Portsmouth are poised to tie for the highest rate at $1.25 for fiscal 2024.

The city’s total gross budget is $2.1 billion, but transfers between the city’s and school system’s operating budgets as well as internal service funds, such as technology charges, are subtracted from that total to get the operating budget amount.

Last year, the City Council raised Chesapeake’s meal tax rate and vehicle license fee by 0.5% and $3, respectively. Those combined increases were projected to add $3.5 million to the budget, which helped the city implement pay raises and adjustments for public safety officers. To build on that, this year’s budget includes nearly $4 million for a classification and compensation study for public safety workers.

Story continues

Additionally, $7 million will help provide a 5% general wage increase for city employees.

A total of $1 billion will fund the city’s capital improvement plan until 2028, with $556.7 million allocated in 2024. Several projects will receive some city funding in the proposed budget for technology infrastructure modernization that will revamp the city’s tax system, enhanced stormwater maintenance and backlogged resurfacing projects, for example.

The budget also allocates $11 million to fully fund the city’s first public pool at the Clarence V. Cuffee Center. Last year, the city received $9 million in state funding. This year the city is allocating an additional $8 million, alongside another $3 million in federal funding for the project.

Council members also asked City Manager Chris Price at Tuesday’s meeting to report back with information about additional funding for the city’s Open Space and Agriculture Preservation (OSAP) program and the process of supplementing public defenders with city money.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com