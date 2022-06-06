Chesapeake Bay watershed earns a C+ on latest 'report card'

BRIAN WITTE
·2 min read

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay watershed received an overall grade of C+ on its latest report card, released Monday by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

The Chesapeake Bay health score improved slightly from 45 to 50 last year, for a grade of C, the report said.

The health of the bay is a reflection of what is happening across its six-state watershed, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

“This year’s report card is the first to include a range of economic, ecological, and societal factors to help assess progress in improving this vast human and natural system that is a major component of the quality of life for people in the region," Dr. Peter Goodwin, president of UMCES, said in a news release.

While individual indicators of bay health had mixed results in 2021, the overall trend is improving, the center found.

Seven reporting regions had improved grades due to better water quality — both nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations continue to improve — and the aquatic grass coverage is improving, but water clarity and chlorophyll continue to degrade.

The highest–scoring region was once again the Lower Bay, with 65%. The Patapsco, Back and Patuxent rivers scored lowest, at 23%.

However, long-term trends still show significant improvements in the James River, Elizabeth River, Patapsco and Back Rivers, and Upper Western Shore.

One exception is the Upper Eastern Shore, where the center blames polluted runoff from chicken farms for the first declining trend observed in any reporting region since 2014.

Building on social indicators that were added in 2021, new economic indicators were used to evaluate the health of local economies in the region. These include median household income, jobs growth, income inequality, and housing affordability.

The analysis of Chesapeake watershed health is based on 23 reporting regions and incorporates economic, ecological, and societal indicators.

UMCES said the information is critical to supporting and informing policy and other decisions related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice issues, especially around environmental justice. UMCES will begin to evaluate these relationships over the next several years, beginning with the 2022 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Confirms Additional Cast Members In Teaser Trailer

    Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities during the show’s Geeked Week presentation Monday. The minute-plus clip confirms five new cast members – Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi — and contains snippets of footage of stories contained in the anthology series from […]

  • Most US sales of Harry Styles’ new album are coming from vinyl

    Harry Styles is the current king of pop. And like decades of pop royalty before him, Styles is proving his worth by selling a lot of records… on vinyl. On May 20, Styles dropped Harry’s House, which debuted at number one in the US.

  • 4-month-old found unresponsive in bed dies at hospital: Chicago police

    The man who brought the infant to a Chicago firehouse told investigators he had the baby in the bed with him and when he woke up, she was unresponsive.

  • 2-year-old shoots and kills father after finding ‘easily accessible’ gun, deputies say

    An Orlando mother is behind bars, charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son shot and killed her husband in their home.

  • Kern Back in Business: How to ace your next job interview

    Frank Cabrera from Jobfest Kern County explains to 23ABC why using the right tone of voice can be so important to acing a job interview.

  • Don't Bet on a V-Shaped Market Recovery

    For the first time since 2009, investors and traders no longer can count on a flood of Fed-created liquidity or fiscal spending to drive the market higher.

  • Fears for safety of British journalist missing in Brazilian Amazon

    Dom Phillips disappeared on a trip to one of the remotest corners of the Amazon days after receiving threats

  • Mirati drug helps some patients whose lung cancer spread to the brain -study

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc's experimental drug that targets a specific genetic mutation helped about one third of a small subset of patients in a clinical trial whose lung cancer had spread to their brains, the company said on Monday. Early data show that out of 19 evaluated patients treated with adagrasib, three had complete resolution of central nervous system metastases, and three had partial tumor shrinkage, Mirati said ahead of a presentation in Chicago at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. At the median follow up of 6.6 months, another 10 of the patients achieved stabilization of brain metastases, the company said.

  • Missing 4-year-old Lincoln County boy found safe

    Law enforcement in Lincoln County was searching for four-year-old Ryker Webb, who had last seen on the afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Bleacher Report says Ravens WR ready to ascend to star status in sophomore season

    Bleacher Report says that this Ravens wide receiver is ready to ascend to star status during his second season

  • WRTV News at 11 | June 5 2022

    WRTV News at 11 | June 5 2022

  • The people making money from just surfing the internet

    A Canadian tech firm is allowing people to take a cut of online advertising revenue.

  • Urban Remedy recalls strawberry drink after U.S. Hepatitis A outbreak

    Urban Remedy has recalled its strawberry hibiscus rose tea drink due to potential contamination with Hepatitis A after an outbreak in organic strawberries that is being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No illnesses have been reported from the Urban Remedy drink, the FDA said. The California-based company announced the voluntary recall of its "Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose" on Friday and the FDA published it on Sunday.

  • Beijing reopens restaurants as new COVID-19 cases drop

    Diners returned to restaurants in most of Beijing for the first time in more than a month Monday as authorities further eased pandemic-related restrictions after largely eradicating a small COVID-19 outbreak in the capital under China's strict “zero-COVID” approach. Zhang Suyan said she called her friends and said “let's make a reservation” as soon as she heard that restaurants were opening again. Museums, cinemas and gyms were allowed to operate at up to 75% of capacity and delivery drivers could once again bring packages to a customer's door, rather than leave them to be picked up at the entrances to apartment compounds.

  • Kyle, Kurt Busch lament lack of launch, hand-signal mixup in Gateway overtime

    Kyle Busch had a well-connected pusher behind him for the final restart at World Wide Technology Raceway — a fellow Toyota driver, a de facto teammate, one with a shared last name. But his defeat in Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile St. Louis track had plenty to do with a hand […]

  • FDA Approves GSK's Measles Vaccine

    The FDA has approved GSK Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given in two doses. It may also be administered as a second shot to previously vaccinated individuals with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine. According to a government study released last month, child vaccination rates in the U.S. fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased v

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys His Mom a House

    The actor documented her emotional first walk through the space on his Instagram

  • Scientists may have identified a key biological marker in psychopaths

    Scientists may have discovered a biological way to tell the difference between psychopaths and non-psychopathic people. The biological marker is essentially a difference in the way that certain parts of the brain form in psychopathic persons. As a result of this research, they now believe the size of a person’s striatum could be a psychopathic … The post Scientists may have identified a key biological marker in psychopaths appeared first on BGR.

  • Legislature moves to expand nursing education in Washington

    The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a health care staffing shortage in Washington, so the state Legislature this year provided more than $38 million to expand nursing programs statewide.

  • Missing 4-year-old found safe in Montana after two days on his own outdoors

    Rescuers found a "hungry, thirsty" and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said.