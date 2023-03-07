Chesapeake City Council member faces felony charge, accused of stealing great aunt’s home

Newly elected Chesapeake City Council member Amanda Newins was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on a single charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult for allegedly obtaining ownership of her great aunt’s home through illegal means.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The case was handled by a special prosecutor after Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel recused himself from the investigation.

Newins — a Republican, local lawyer and former prosecutor for the city — was elected to council in November. Her attorney, Alison Zizzo, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Her great aunt, Shirley B. Davis, filed a lawsuit against Newins two months before the election in which she claimed Newins stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in property and cash from her and her late husband over a period of several months, beginning in 2020.

The complaint said the thefts came after Newins persuaded Davis and her husband Bobby Davis — who was diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer’s disease and advanced dementia before he died in March 2021 — to move in with Newins and her husband. Newins later got the couple to give her power of attorney over their financial accounts and had them sign over the deed to their longtime home, according to the lawsuit.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach and worth about $330,000, according to online estimates. City records show it’s owned by BACT Investments, LLC, with Newins listed as the company’s registered agent.

Newins lives with her husband in Chesapeake. According to the lawsuit, Newins forced Davis to move out of Newins’ home after Bobby Davis died, and Davis has been living with Newins’ mother ever since.

Several local Republicans publicly withdrew support from Newins after the lawsuit was filed, but many others remained on her side.

Those who stopped supporting her included the city’s sheriff, clerk of the court, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, three council members and five school board members. Continuing to support her were former U.S. Congressman Randy Forbes, two state senators, two state delegates, the city’s commissioner of the revenue, mayor, vice mayor, another council member and a school board member.

Davis’ lawsuit against Newins is scheduled to go to trial in December. Davis is seeking $541,648 in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The case was assigned to a visiting judge after all of Chesapeake’s Circuit Court judges recused themselves from it.

If Newins is convicted of the crime, she immediately would be suspended by the Virginia State Bar Association and required to appear at a hearing before its board to explain why her law license shouldn’t be further suspended or revoked, according to the bar’s professional guidelines.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Natalie Anderson, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com