Chesapeake community celebrates the life of 8-year-old killed in a hit-and-run
On Sunday, a Chesapeake community will celebrate the life of an 8-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run.
On Sunday, a Chesapeake community will celebrate the life of an 8-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
House Republicans have been trying to put their stamp on various issues important to business, from energy to ESG investing. All that is now ground to a halt.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Sean Murphy said after NLDS Game 1 that he believes he touched J.T. Realmuto's bat. It ultimately led to the Phillies' third run.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
The Phillies' pitching staff shut down the Braves lineup, while the D-backs lit up Clayton Kershaw on Saturday.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Here are some of the experts' greatest tips for a smooth retirement.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.
The IRS may bring criminal charges against ERC companies that allegedly were persuading small business owners to fraudulently claim the credit.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based autonomous ridesharing transit company, operates self-driving shuttles in several locations.
Isn't it time you went "big" on your home theater setup?
Subscribers can now purchase select Ubisoft games from the developer's portal on Luna.
The last time I’d spoken with the NVIDIA at any length about robotics was also the last time we featured Claire Delaunay on stage at our Sessions event. Not that Nvidia is desperate for positive reinforcement after its last several earnings reports, but it warrants pointing out how well the company’s robotics strategy has paid off in recent years. Nvidia pumped a lot into the category at a time when mainstreaming robotics beyond manufacturing still seemed like a pipe dream for many.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.