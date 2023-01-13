Chesapeake deputy in stable condition after being shot

Investigator Scott Chambers, a deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, is in stable condition after being shot in the line of duty this week.

According to a Friday update from the sheriff’s office, Chambers is awake, talking and “doing very well.” His family has set up a GoFundMe to support him in his recovery.

On Wednesday, Chambers was helping to serve an arrest warrant on a murder suspect as part of a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force when he was shot twice by the suspect — once in the upper body and once in the lower body.

The suspect, wanted in a Dec. 25 homicide on Hampton’s Twin Lakes Circle, was shot by police and died at the scene.

Chambers has been a Chesapeake deputy for about four years and has been on the task force for about a year.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com