Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $1.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 10.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 146.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

CHK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -123.33% and -8.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 155.41% lower. CHK currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

