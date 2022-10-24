Here’s How Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Performed in the Third Quarter

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.34% net of fees compared to a -0.68% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index which returned -4.88% in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Miller Value Partners discussed stocks like Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is an oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production and exploration company. On October 20, 2022, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) stock closed at $98.84 per share. One-month return of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) was 6.36% and its shares gained 60.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has a market capitalization of $11.945 billion.

Miller Value Partners made the following comment about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) gained 19.1%2 in the period. The company reported 2Q22 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Exploration Expense (EBITDAX) of $1,269MM, +195.8% Y/Y, ahead of consensus of $1,226MM, and Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS) of $4.87, compared to 2Q21 EPS of $1.64, ahead of analyst expectations for EPS of $3.82. Chesapeake generated adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $494MM, bringing TTM FCF to $1,663MM, or a FCF yield of 14.4%. Management also raised the company’s base dividend by 10% to $2.20/share, bringing the total quarterly dividend to $2.32/share, or an annualized yield of ~9.7%. Additionally, the company doubled its existing share repurchase authorization from $1B to $2B and has executed $670MM in repurchases so far through 7/31/22. Collectively, management is guiding for $1.2B in total FY22 dividends, at the midpoint, and $1B in share buybacks, implying total FY22 shareholder returns of $2.2B, or ~19.1% of the company’s market cap."

azerbaijan, baku, business, crane, dawn, derricks, drilling, energy, engineering, equipment, evening, exploration, fuel, gas, gasoline, industrial, industry, installation, land, machinery, offshore, oil, petrol, petroleum, platform, power, production, pumps, rig, sea, shallow, ship, silhouette, sky, technology, tool, tug, vessel, water, well

Copyright: Elnur / 123RF Stock Photo

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 67 hedge fund portfolios held Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)  at the end of the second quarter, which was 59 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) in another article and shared the best Guru stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Wix.com (WIX) Announces New $300M Share Buyback Program

    Wix.com (WIX) plans to repurchase shares worth $300 million to prevent dilution caused by stock-based compensation, reduce outstanding share count and increase shareholder value.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Contributor: Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.34% net of fees compared to a -0.68% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Chesapeake Energy credit upgraded at S&P Global, but remains 2 notches deep in 'junk' territory

    Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. edged up 0.1% in morning trading Monday, after S&P Global Ratings raised its rating on the oil and gas exploration company's credit, citing a "favorable operational and financial track record" since merging from bankruptcy early last year. The rating moved up one notch to BB from BB-, but the new rating remained two notches deep into speculative grade, or "junk," territory. The rating outlook is stable. The company has "grown production in a capital-efficient ma

  • GOP looks to avoid upset in Oklahoma governor’s race

    Republicans are looking to avert an upset in Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race as polls show a closer-than-expected contest less than three weeks out from Election Day. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has seen the gap in recent surveys close between him and opponent Joy Hofmeister, who’s aiming to become the first Democrat elected to statewide office in the…

  • Williams-Sonoma stock slides after Jefferies downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Jefferies downgrading Williams-Sonoma.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Paramount Stock?

    Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) recently announced it will expand its on-demand streaming service, Paramount+, to several more European countries. The premium offering will be available in France on Dec. 1, followed by Germany, Austria, and Switzerland on Dec. 8. With this latest expansion, Paramount+ is opening up an opportunity to reach millions more customers in Europe -- just as long as it can avoid the struggles that other U.S.-based streaming services have run into there.

  • Mitch Albom: The horrors of Haiti today are, sadly, very believable

    What adjective really suffices when describing the current state of the nation of Haiti? “Unbelievable” just doesn’t cut it.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer

    This completely under-the-radar indicator has historically represented a green light for investors to pounce.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Phil

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • "I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful

    "Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."View Entire Post ›

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar