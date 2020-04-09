Chesapeake Energy Corporation Sets Effective Date For Reverse Stock Split

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) (the "Company") today announced that it has set an expected effective date for the Company's reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval of the reverse stock split at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 13, 2020. The reverse stock split proposal includes a proposed reverse stock split ratio within a range between and including one-for-fifty (1:50) and one-for-two-hundred (1:200). If shareholder approval is obtained, the final ratio will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors. If approved, the reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on April 14, 2020, and the shares will begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the Company's existing trading symbol "CHK" on April 15, 2020. The reverse stock split is intended to, among other things, increase the per share trading price of the Company's common shares to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE.

(PRNewsfoto/Chesapeake Energy Corporation) More

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 50 to 200 (as determined by the Company's Board of Directors) shares of the Company's common stock will automatically combine into one share, and the number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced. If approved, the Company's total number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced as determined by a formula based on two-thirds of the applicable reverse stock split ratio. However, since the reduction of authorized shares of common stock will be implemented using a smaller ratio than the reverse stock split, the aggregate effect of the reverse stock split and authorized shares reduction will be to increase proportionately the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock. The authorized shares reduction will not have any effect on the rights of existing shareholders, and the par value of the common stock will remain unchanged at $0.01 per share. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of any reverse stock split. Instead, in lieu of any fractional shares to which a shareholder of record would otherwise be entitled as a result of the reverse stock split, the Company will pay cash (without interest) equal to such fraction multiplied by the average of the closing sales prices of the Company's common stock during regular trading hours for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the reverse stock split's effective date (with such average closing sales prices being adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split).

The reverse stock split will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interests in the Company, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in any of our shareholders owning a fractional share.

The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare"), will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will provide to shareholders of record (who hold all of their shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form) a transaction statement at their address of record indicating the number of new post-split shares of the Company's common stock they hold after the reverse stock split, along with payment in lieu of any fractional shares. Banks, brokers or other nominees will be instructed by Computershare to effect the reverse stock split for their beneficial holders holding shares of the Company's common stock in "street name"; however, these banks, brokers or other nominees may apply their own specific procedures for processing the reverse stock split and making payment for fractional shares.