Chesapeake local election preview: Commonwealth’s Attorney and treasurer

Treasurer Barbara Carraway, a Republican, and challenger Corrie Cring, running as an Independent, are not strangers — Cring worked for Carraway for eight years and left her job to focus on her campaign. In her social media posts, Cring has been highly critical of Carraway, calling the office toxic. Carraway disregarded the criticism, saying Cring is a disgruntled former employee.

Carraway has been treasurer for more than 30 years. She said her top priority would be to complete replacement of the tax computer system to enhance the billing and collection process. She is currently selecting a vendor and has already appropriated funds.

Cring also said she would update the computer system, which she said is long out of date. She said a new system would help both taxpayers and treasurer’s office employees. Cring wants to enhance transparency so taxpayers are aware of how well the office is performing.

Longtime Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Nancy Parr is not seeking reelection, and two attorneys are vying for the job.

Democratic nominee Shelly Fularon Wood works in private practice and serves as a substitute judge. She wants to expand Chesapeake’s drug and behavioral court programs to the Circuit Court. She supports the abolishment of cash bail for minor offenses and said she would have zero tolerance for police misconduct.

Matthew Hamel, a Republican, serves on Chesapeake City Council and was a Navy officer and attorney in the military legal system. He said he wants to fully prosecute crimes that “prey on the most vulnerable in society and strip them of their dignity,” such various forms of abuse and financial and cyber crimes.

He pledged to prosecute violent crime to the fullest extent possible but take advantage of diversionary programs dealing with mental health issues.

Commissioner of the Revenue Frank King retired after 30 years leading the office. Victoria Proffitt, a Republican and chair of the School Board, is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot. However Dawn Quick, a 15-year employee in the office, is running a write-in campaign. Quick was the Democratic nominee for commissioner of the revenue, but the city registrar said Quick did not submit the paperwork to appear on November’s ballot.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan, a Republican, is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Barbara Carraway, Republican

Age: Not provided

Occupation: Chesapeake city treasurer

Previous office held: None

Education: Old Dominion University, B.S. in business administration

Website: No campaign website

If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you get it done?

To replace the tax mainframe system. This process has already begun. Demonstrations of available software are complete. The purchasing department is finalizing the vendor choice. Funding has been appropriated for this project. I believe in utilizing technology as much as possible to enhance the tax billing and collection process and to empower employees to make decisions when interacting with the taxpayer.

Corrie A. Cring, Independent

Age: 41

Occupation: Former tax and revenue collector, Chesapeake treasurer’s office

Previous office held: None

Education: Colorado Technical University, Associate’s degree in accounting

Website: https://corriecring.com

If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you get it done?

My top priority would be to bring the office back to fiscal and ethical responsibility. By updating the decades-old mainframe system, we would be able to properly secure our taxpayers’ private information, make it easier for the taxpayer to conduct business and allow our employees to efficiently conduct their work. This will also allow our employees more time to offer one-on-one support to those who call in. I will improve hiring and workplace morale to retain our talented employees who regularly leave due to the toxicity in the current office. Additionally, I will also focus heavily on transparency to streamline internal operations and make it clear to the citizens how well the office is performing.

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Matthew R. Hamel, Republican

Age: 47

Occupation: Attorney, Hamel Somers Law

Previous office held: Chesapeake City councilman, 2018-present

Education: Rutgers University School of Law, J.D.; College of the Holy Cross, B.A. in German language and literature

Website: www.matt-hamel.com

If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you get it done?

My top priority will be to create programs to serve victims of elder abuse, and fully prosecute crimes that prey on the most vulnerable in society and strip them of their dignity. These crimes range from physical and sexual abuse to financial and cybercrimes. I will also ensure justice is served by prosecuting violent crime to the fullest extent possible, but using diversionary programs where appropriate that focus on mental health initiatives. And how will I get these things done? Using the lessons I have learned from serving in the military and by leading by example.

Shelly Fularon Wood, Democrat

Age: 46

Occupation: Attorney, managing partner of Park Zeigler’s Chesapeake office

Previous office held: None

Education: Regent School of Law, J.D.; Old Dominion University, B.S. in Political Science

Website: http://shellyfwoodforcommonwealthsattorney.com/

If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you get it done?

I have been involved in the area of criminal law for many years in many different capacities, including as a paralegal, a paid intern with the Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney office, a defense attorney and a substitute judge. An overwhelming theme among many accused and convicted of crime is mental health and substance abuse. While our local system has progressed to include drug courts and behavioral health courts in Chesapeake, the behavioral health program is only available in the General District Court. I would like to see that expanded to the Circuit Court.

NOTE: Paul Hedges will appear on the ballot, but he told the Pilot he is not seeking the office. He is supporting Hamel’s candidacy.