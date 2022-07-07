Chesapeake man, a 2-time All-American football player, sentenced to 18 months for firearms trafficking, officials say

A Chesapeake man was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Kevin Staton, Jr., 24, engaged in the business of buying and selling firearms without a license from June 2019 through June 2020.

Stanton made false statements on official documents where he claimed that he was the actual buyer of the firearms, while he was actually purchasing them for other individuals or with the intent to quickly sell them, the release stated.

Stanton plead guilty to all charges in December. His 18-month prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release.

One of the firearms Staton was convicted of trafficking was recovered seven months after his purchase in Philadelphia and was connected to a homicide on March 21, 2020; a shooting involving multiple victims on May 28, 2020; and a shooting into a residence on May 30, 2020.

Other firearms Staton trafficked were recovered throughout the country in connection with other homicides and shootings, and in the possession of convicted felons, according to the release.

Stanton, a former two-time All-American football player, told agents that “guns are like money,” the release stated.

“Those who traffic illegal firearms, like this defendant, are fueling the fires of gun violence, and with our law enforcement partners we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to profit from these crimes,” said Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a release.