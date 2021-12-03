Chesapeake man arrested, charged in shooting death of a Norfolk man

Norfolk police arrested a Chesapeake man Friday on charges that he shot and killed a 41-year-old man last month.

Joseph L. Cross, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He’s being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police were called to the shooting, located at 2727 Azalea Garden Road, around 9:05 p.m. Nov. 17. That address is the same as a restaurant and bar named the EZ Inn.

At the scene, officers found Jessie L. Taylor, of Norfolk, with a gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

