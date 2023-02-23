Chesapeake man arrested in connection with bomb threat at Hampton courthouse

Police arrested a Chesapeake man in connection with a bomb threat that was called in to a Hampton courthouse on Wednesday.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, the General District Court, and the Circuit Court following a threat at about 10:35 a.m. Investigators swept the buildings, and no suspicious devices were found.

Billy Ray Saulsberry III, 43, is charged with one count of threatening to bomb. This charge can result in a prison sentence between one and 10 years.

Hampton police spokesperson Ashley Jenrette said she was unable to comment on how Saulsberry was identified as a suspect and what his possible motive was.

