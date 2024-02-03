Chesapeake man causes scene fleeing police while they respond to different incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — After assuming police were trying to pull him over and drawing attention while attempting to flee, a man was sentenced to four years for illegal possession of firearms.

A Chesapeake man was sentenced to over four years in prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms as a felon, a release states.

34-year-old Christopher Lee Alexander was driving on a highway in Chesapeake on the morning of June 6, 2021. After a police officer turned on their lights to respond to a different incident, Alexander began accelerating, thinking the cop was pulling him over, a release states.

After trying to flee, he lost lost control and sideswiped a power pole and stopped in business’ parking lot. Unsurprisingly, the spectacle drew police attention and Alexander was apprehended while trying to flee on foot.

Chesapeake officers found two guns on the driver’s side floorboard, and Alexander admitted to police officers that he fled because he was a felon in possession of guns.

Alexander has prior convictions of multiple felonies including robbery, use of firearms in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, wearing a mask in public while committing robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also subsequently convicted of an unrelated felony eluding charge that he had pending at the time he committed this offense.

“In order to keep our communities safe, we have to keep the repeat offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m grateful for our partnership with local and federal agencies, allowing our Ceasefire prosecutors to focus on high crime cities and produce successful prosecutions like this.”

