A Chesapeake man was convicted of armed robbery nearly 10 years ago. His supporters are asking Northam for a pardon, citing inconsistencies in the case.

In the nearly 10 years since Brian Faulcon was first accused of robbing a pizza delivery woman at gunpoint, he and his friends and family have been working to clear his name.

On Saturday, Faulcon’s supporters held a press conference, during which they called on Gov. Ralph Northam to pardon him before the governor leaves office on Jan. 15.

“The evidence does not add up,” said Del. Cliff Hayes, one of the speakers at the event and a longtime friend of the Faulcon family. “Some of the processes that took place (in this case) were not fair and just.”

Faulcon, now 37, was arrested and charged shortly after the robbery occurred in January 2012, in a neighborhood near Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake. He had his own auto detailing business and worked as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the time, according to his family.

A woman working for a local Papa John’s pizza store told police she’d just gotten out of her car to make a delivery when two men wearing hoodies approached. One had a gun and robbed her.

Officers driving to the scene saw two men run into a house, according to a news release issued by Chesapeake police at the time. They questioned the men, executed a search warrant and arrested them. The men were Faulcon, then 27, and his longtime friend, Branden Smith.

Smith, who was not convicted in the case and spoke at Saturday’s press conference, denied they were running. While the two were handcuffed in separate police cars, the victim was brought over and asked if she recognized them, Smith said. She positively identified Faulcon, but wasn’t sure about Smith.

Both men were charged with robbery and using a gun to commit a felony. Charges against Smith, however, were later dropped.

While the delivery driver told jurors she was sure Faulcon was the man who robbed her, male DNA evidence found in three of her pockets the robber had reached into didn’t match Faulcon or Smith, Smith said.

Faulcon’s first trial ended with a hung jury and a second was declared a mistrial. He was convicted at his third trial, and sentenced to five years in prison.

Smith said there were many inconsistencies in the case that should have exonerated his friend.

For instance, the woman told police the gun used was silver, while the one belonging to Faulcon that was found in his car and was legally registered to him was black. And she said one robber was slightly taller. Smith is 6 feet 3 inches tall — about 6 inches taller than Faulcon.

Smith also questioned the fairness of asking a victim to identify an attacker immediately afterward, when they’re highly emotional, and while the accused is handcuffed. Such tactics are known as “showups.”

Hayes, the state delegate, said he believes Virginia should abolish show-up identifications and hopes to bring it up before the General Assembly at its next session.

Faulcon has been incarcerated since his the third trial ended in April 2018, and is scheduled to be released in January 2023, according to his mother, Cynthia Faulcon.

The family began the pardon petition process this summer, she said, after all his appeals were exhausted. An online petition calling for Faulcon to be released had garnered more than 2,500 signatures by Saturday afternoon.

“He has kept his spirits up,” Cynthia Faulcon said. “He is hopeful that justice will prevail.”

