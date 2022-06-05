Chesapeake man dies from stabbing injury, Norfolk police say

A man died Sunday afternoon after suffering a stab wound hours earlier in Norfolk.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hough Avenue in the Berkeley community after receiving a report of a stabbing victim around 3:45 a.m.

The victim, 28-year-old Terrell D. Locker, of Chesapeake, was found on the scene suffering from a single stab wound and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to police.

Locker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not shared further information about the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip to www.p3tips.com.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com