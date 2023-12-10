Chesapeake to get new playground equipment

Dec. 10—CHESAPEAKE — Families in the Village of Chesapeake will soon get new opportunities for outdoor recreation, with several pieces of new playground equipment headed there.

Council member Paul Hart said that all of the Union Township Trustees were present at Monday's meeting of Chesapeake council, where the trustees and the council agreed to accept the equipment, being donated by Washington Township.

Hart said that a contract must be worked out first, for legal purposes, and the equipment will be divided between Chesapeake's village park and the boat dock area, which he said the village is planning to renovate.

"And they are big pieces," Hart said of the items.

Monday was also Hart's last council meeting, as he is retiring after his term ends this month, after nearly four decades on the council.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at village hall.