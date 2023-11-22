Chesapeake Police Department needs help locating a juvenile runaway with autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 10-year-old with autism.

Damien Jackson was last seen in the 400 block of Cobblewood Bend in Chesapeake at around 10 p.m. Jackson’s family believe that he left the residence on foot at an unknown time and may be walking in the nearby area.

Damien is described as a bi-racial male, standing at five foot tall and weighing 68 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair worn in medium length braids. He was last seen wearing green pants, a gray hooded jacket with the word “Aeropostale” on it and was carrying a brown camouflage backpack.

Damien Jackson

Damien has high functioning autism and requires medication.

If anyone has any information or has seen Damien Jackson, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161, 911 or the Crime Line.

