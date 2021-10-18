Chesapeake police ID man killed over weekend

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday in a southern area of Western Branch in Chesapeake.

Jermaine Lee Leslie Jr., of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesapeake police were called to the scene, in the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, shortly before 8 a.m., according to a police statement. Officers found Leslie, who had been shot.

Police say an unknown suspect forced their way into the residence before shooting Leslie and fleeing on foot.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call their Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com, or on a mobile device using the P3TIPS app.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com