Chesapeake police identify victim in Grady Crescent shooting

Chesapeake police have identified a victim of a Tuesday night shooting.

Just before midnight, police responded to the area of Grady Crescent, an apartment community near the Interstate 464-Poindexter Street interchange. Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Martario Donta Gee, a Portsmouth resident, with a gunshot wound. Gee was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

A second person, who has not been identified, has been “detained,” police said, and charges “may be pending.” The shooting is still under investigation.

Correction: Due to incorrect information provided to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press by police, this story originally stated that Martario Donta Gee died after a shooting on Jan. 21. He was shot on Feb. 12.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com