Chesapeake police investigate vehicle pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

According to officials, police attempted to stop a white sedan after running a red light and hitting a street sign on Feb. 19 at around 12:09 a.m. in the area of Campostella Road and Border Road.

The driver fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.

Officers located the white sedan abandoned in the 3000 block of Berkley Avenue at around 12:10 a.m. after it struck another sign.

The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen from another city.

This incident is still under investigation.

Chesapeake police are urging anyone with information on this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip at P3Tips.

