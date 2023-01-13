Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charges

Chesapeake police officer Skysha S. Nettles was arrested on felony charges of forgery of a public record, the Chesapeake Police Department said Friday.

The arrest followed a criminal investigation into Nettles’ activities by the police department’s Investigations Bureau.

Police did not disclose what was forged and did not respond to phone calls Friday afternoon.

Nettles has been a police officer for the city since April 2022. She was suspended without pay on Wednesday, according to a release.

Cianna Morales, cianna.rothwell@virginiamedia.com.