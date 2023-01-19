Chesapeake police officer charged with forgery faked suspect’s signature, court docs show

A Chesapeake police officer arrested last week on charges of forgery is accused of faking the signature of a suspect on a criminal summons, according to court documents filed in her case.

Officer Skysha Nettles issued a summons to a man who was charged with shoplifting from a Food Lion in Chesapeake on Dec. 31, according to the criminal complaint filed in Chesapeake General District Court. Nettles provided a copy of the summons to the suspect, but did not get a signature from him.

After Nettles’s supervisor — Sgt. Marshall Cortimilla — discovered the summons did not have the suspect’s signature, he returned it to Nettles to retrieve the signature when she returned to work, the court documents said. Nettles said she forgot to get the signature when she initially issued the summons, and supervisors advised her on Jan. 3 that if she could not find the suspect, she would need to get a Magistrate’s Summons.

On Jan. 4, the summons was returned to the box of finished paperwork with a signature, but when Cortimilla looked at the summons, he said “it didn’t look right,” the court documents state.

On Jan. 9, a criminal investigation into the signature began. The next day, police located the shoplifting suspect, and he stated that it was not his signature on the summons. On Jan. 11, Nettles admitted that she signed the man’s name after she was unable to locate him on Jan. 3, the court documents said.

Nettles has been a police officer for the city since April 2022. She was suspended without pay on Jan. 11, according to a release from the police department on Friday.

Senior police officer Alison Robare said that at this time, the forgery is being treated as an isolated incident.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com