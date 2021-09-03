Chesapeake police officer shot and injured in South Norfolk, officials say

A Chesapeake police officer was shot and injured Thursday night after being called to the South Norfolk section of the city, according to a news release.

Around 11:15 p.m., two officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Seaboard Avenue.

When they arrived in the area, they were shot at, according to the release. One of the officers suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

Police haven’t released any information on a suspect at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at P3TIPS.COM, or use the p3tips app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com