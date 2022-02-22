Chesapeake police reviewing if fatal community center shooting of 17-year-old could be ‘justified’

Police are reviewing whether to bring charges against the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy outside a Chesapeake community center over the weekend.

“Whether or not the shooting is justified is still under investigation at this time,” Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched at 1:07 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots heard outside the Camelot Community Center on King Arthur Drive. They found the 17-year-old with life-threatening wounds. He died later at a hospital.

Kosinski said Tuesday that Chesapeake detectives have “identified and interviewed” everyone involved in the incident and said the department is “not looking for any other suspects.” No charges have been filed against the shooter as of Tuesday afternoon, Kosinski said.

“We do not feel there is a threat to the public at this time,” he said.

