Chesapeake police searching for suspect in ‘Images’ shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at Images.
According to officials, officers were notified on Feb. 26 at 1:29 a.m. of a possible shooting at Images, a bar and restaurant in the 3900 block of Airline Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the incident appears to have been initiated from a verbal altercation.
Police are urging anyone with any information on this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.
Check with WAVY.com for updates.
