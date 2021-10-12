Chesapeake School Board Chair pays back excess unemployment benefits; prosecutor says she was ‘dishonest’ or ‘careless’

An investigation into Chesapeake School Board Chair Victoria Proffitt’s collection of unemployment benefits ended after she returned $984 that she was overpaid to the Virginia Employment Commission.

Proffitt, who was laid off from her adjunct mathematics teaching position at Tidewater Community College in May 2020, said she didn’t intend to get more than she was supposed to from the unemployment system. She and her attorney described the situation as an error stemming from an oversight by the VEC.

Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, saw things differently. In an Aug. 18 letter to Chesapeake police detective T.N. Adams, Cooke wrote that it was apparent “Proffitt was either being intentionally dishonest or was just exceedingly careless in her benefits application in this case.”

Cooke, however, did not file criminal charges and ended his investigation after Proffitt paid back the VEC. He asked Adams, the detective who investigated the case, to “please close your file.”

The Pilot obtained a copy of the letter and other documents from a Chesapeake resident who got them through a Freedom of Information Act request.

It’s not clear what prompted the police investigation, but Adams requested documents related to Proffitt’s unemployment claims in January. The next month, he obtained a search warrant for her records at TCC, writing in an affidavit that Proffitt “did not report the income she was receiving from the City of Chesapeake.”

The investigation was later moved to the Southampton County prosecutor’s office; Proffitt’s attorney Amanda Newins said Chesapeake prosecutor Nancy Parr sought a different jurisdiction to avoid the potential for conflicts of interest.

When she registered with the VEC, Proffitt noted that she was an elected official and worked part-time for Chesapeake Public Schools. People receiving unemployment have to recertify each week, and the VEC website says you must report all wages earned for any work. On each of those recertifications, Proffitt said she was not working or collecting income even though she was chair of the School Board, a part-time job with a $17,000 salary.

Proffitt spoke to The Pilot at law firm Pender and Coward’s Chesapeake office.

She contended that the overpayments occurred because the VEC included her income as an elected official in the pay that she lost when she was laid off from her regular job.

Virginia’s unemployment law excludes elected office as a form of employment that someone can receive payments for if they lose their job.

Newins said Proffitt filled out each recertification properly because her income as an elected official should not have been a factor in her unemployment benefits. She said Proffitt had never claimed to lose that income, but it was mistakenly factored into the VEC’s calculations.

After the investigation had been going for a few months, Proffitt approached the VEC to determine if she had been overpaid. After an employee said she was overpaid by $984, Proffitt went to Richmond to deliver the check in person. She said she did not know if paying the money back would affect the investigations by Cooke or Adams.

Proffitt played a recording of her conversation with a VEC unemployment insurance director in which he said, “There’s nothing about this situation that even appears to be fraud.”

At Monday’s School Board meeting, Melanie Cornelisse, a Democrat running to represent Virginia’s 78th House District, began to speak about the investigation into Proffitt’s unemployment payments. School Board Vice Chair Colleen Leary interrupted Cornelisse and told her to stop, but Cornelisse continued to read her statement. On the meeting video, Leary and Proffitt can be seen telling someone to “remove her.” Cornelisse eventually stopped speaking and left the room. On Facebook, she said she refused to leave the building and was charged with trespassing and arrested.

Proffitt is running as a Republican for commissioner of the revenue in Chesapeake and is the only candidate of the ballot. Dawn Quick, an employee in the commissioner’s office, is running a write-in campaign. She was the local Democratic party’s nominee but was removed from the ballot due to an error on a filing form.

Cristan Connito, a Chesapeake resident who has followed the case since she learned about the police investigation, obtained Cooke’s letter and other materials related to the investigation of Proffitt through a Freedom of Information Act request. She shared the letter and the materials with The Pilot.

