Chesapeake special education teacher arrested for alleged assault of students

A Chesapeake special education teacher has been charged following accusations from multiple parents that she abused their children in class.

Janice Maw, 65, was booked Tuesday morning on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery of a juvenile.

The charges stem from allegations made at the end of the last school year that Maw had abused two wheelchair-bound, non-verbal students in the exceptional learning program at Grassfield Elementary School in Chesapeake. According to the Chesapeake school division, it and the city’s division of Child Protective Services investigated the allegations and determined they were “unfounded.”

Attempts to reach Maw for comment were unsuccessful.

The school division said in a statement that Maw is on administrative leave.

A statement from the school division read, “This does not imply that the school division has made a finding of wrongdoing. Chesapeake Public Schools and Child Protective Services investigated these allegations previously and believed them to be unfounded.”

Anthony Myrick said a teacher’s aid had called his wife after she had dropped off an end-of-the-year gift for Maw, but the teacher had not been there. Anthony Myrick said later, the teacher’s aid called to say Maw had been suspended after being reported for physically abusing their daughter, Milan.

Elizabeth Leemon, whose daughter was also in the class, said in a previous interview with The Virginian-Pilot that the principal had called her to tell her what reportedly happened.

The parents said they were told Maw had grabbed the students’ face, smacked their mouths when they blew spit bubbles — or raspberries — and sprayed water at their faces with a spray bottle if they were too loud or cried.

“We’re sending her into a situation where she’s supposed to be protected, and she wasn’t,” Anthony Myrick said.

Shortly after learning about the reported abuse of her daughter, Christina, Leemon filed charges against Maw with the teacher’s aid. Anthony Myrick also went to the Chesapeake Magistrate’s office Wednesday evening with the teacher’s aid to file his own charges.

The division declined to comment further on the matter.

Two warrants filed with the Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court dated June 23 and July 6 indicate the reported incidents occurred throughout the month of May. The warrant filed in July specified an alleged incident on May 20, but did not provide further details.

Leemon said she was notified that Child Protective Services determined the allegations were unfounded on Aug. 2 because there was no evidence of physical abuse.

Following Maw’s arrest, Leemon said she was relieved.

“Now it’s the opportunity for justice,” she said. “And I really hope that justice is served.”

Maw is set to appear in court Wednesday, according to the warrants.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com