Chesapeake students will need parent’s consent to be identified as transgender under new policy

The Chesapeake School Board on Monday unanimously approved revised policies regarding the treatment of transgender students, bringing the division in line with state guidance.

School personnel now need written permission from parents to refer to underage students by a name different from the ones on their records or to use pronouns that don’t correspond with the sex listed on student records. An exception is made for nicknames “commonly associated” with a given name. The policies also state that personnel and other students cannot be forced to use a person’s preferred pronouns, or address another student “in any manner that would violate their constitutionally protected rights.” Students also will not receive counseling related to gender without their parents being notified and having the opportunity to object.

The division will also give all students access to single-user restrooms that they can use without needing special permission.

Many other divisions in Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach and Newport News, have already changed their policies.

The issue has been a source of controversy since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration released its model policies on the treatment of transgender students in July. In Chesapeake, about a dozen people held a rally in January to protest the proposed changes. A few also spoke in opposition before the Monday vote. Other speakers commended the board for following the state’s guidelines.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com