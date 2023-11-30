Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding opens outdoor education space at its Harford County farm

Nov. 29—Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showcase of its new environmentally-minded resource and outdoor education space at its Street farm.

Built this year thanks to a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, and in partnership with Chesapeake Environmental Management and Harford County Government, the new outdoor education space features:

— A pervious patio that helps filter rainwater on its way to the Chesapeake Bay;

— Rain barrels and a cistern to help CTR capture and utilize natural rainwater in its operations;

— A new rain garden, planted with native Maryland flowering plants, that serves a bioretention area and filter for water on the farm.

The showcase also featured CTR's native pollinator meadow, a 2,700-square-foot garden planted with more than 900 native Maryland pollinating plants. The meadow was funded by BGE's Green Grants initiatives.

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 that offers a variety of therapeutic services and horse-powered learning opportunities for adults and children using specially trained horses.