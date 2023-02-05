Chesapeake Utilities' (NYSE:CPK) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chesapeake Utilities:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$136m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$329m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Chesapeake Utilities has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.4% generated by the Gas Utilities industry, it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Chesapeake Utilities' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Chesapeake Utilities' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 81% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Chesapeake Utilities' ROCE

As we've seen above, Chesapeake Utilities' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 96% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

