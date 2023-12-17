Chesapeake welcomes new fire chief to be sworn in Dec. 18

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake is swearing in its new fire chief on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

Chief Simone “Sam” Gulisano will be sworn-in as the Chesapeake Fire Department’s next Fire Chief. Gulisano has been with the Chesapeake Fire Department since 1995, according to a release.

Gulisano was certified as an Executive Fire Officer by the National Fire Academy and is a 2022 graduate of the Fire Service Executive Development Institute. He’s served in multiple roles over the years that provided different leadership experienced.

Gulisano holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Liberty University.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.