Cheshire Coronavirus Infection Rate Rises Over 2-Week Period

CHESHIRE, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths.

The Connecticut coronavirus death toll grew by 241 in the past week to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Cheshire had 172.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 20.60 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 173 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Cheshire recorded 355 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 78 percent of Cheshire residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to DPH.

