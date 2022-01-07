Cheshire Coronavirus Infections Continue To Surge: Latest Data

CHESHIRE, CT — Coronavirus cases have been sharply rising in Connecticut for weeks, and the state’s positive test rate has remained above 20 percent since the beginning of the new year.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has more than doubled in two weeks, up to nearly 1,800 hospitalized on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

Meanwhile, some school systems have had to temporarily close or modify schedules due to numerous quarantined staff.

Cheshire had 137.7 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 13.00 percent between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 86.6 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Cheshire recorded 375 new coronavirus cases between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 78 percent of Cheshire residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan.5, according to DPH.

