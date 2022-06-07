Cheshire County family reports missing heirlooms after recent move

Jun. 7—N.H. State Police are investigating after a family that recently moved to Cheshire County from out of state discovered several pieces of jewelry missing when they relocated to the area.

The family called police on May 26 to report four rings, including an heirloom diamond ring, and several pairs of cufflinks missing, according to a news release last week from N.H. State Police. The case remained open as of Monday.

In a subsequent written statement responding to questions from The Sentinel, State Police said they believe "there is a criminal element" to the missing jewelry. A State Police spokesperson has declined to share more specific information on the case, including where in Cheshire County the family lives and the value of the missing items.

One of the rings is unique and described as a white cushion diamond ring with pear-shaped diamond shoulders, according to the release. The stone bears a laser inscription of GIA 1136023015. A custom-made ruby ring is also among the missing items, according to State Police, along with a variety of cufflinks including a pair of gold skulls with diamond eyes, another of silver skulls with ruby eyes and a set of gold frogs with emerald eyes.

Anyone with information on the missing jewelry is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 419-0130 or Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.