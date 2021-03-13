Cheshire County leads in new COVID cases per capita -- but also tests more

Mar. 13—New COVID cases in Cheshire County have ticked up a bit lately. And while the overall numbers remain far below their January peak, the county has led New Hampshire in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.

But Cheshire County is also doing more than its share of testing — which likely contributes to its above-average case rate — and has a lower positivity rate than the state overall.

Cheshire County added 249 new positives in the two weeks ending Thursday — a rate of 326 per 100,000 residents, the highest in the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. It was followed by Manchester, with 307 per 100,000, and Strafford County, with 296. (New Hampshire's health department breaks out Manchester and Nashua in its county-level data.)

New cases statewide peaked in December and January, averaging more than 800 per day at times, before starting to plummet around mid-January.

Cheshire County saw a similar rise and fall this winter, though daily cases have rebounded a bit over the past several weeks. The county has averaged 18 new cases a day over the past two weeks, compared to 13 per day for the first two weeks of February.

The uptick corresponds with the return of students to Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University, which are testing thousands of people per week between the two of them. Both schools have reported dozens of cases since beginning their semesters.

But that also means Cheshire County is simply testing more than most other places.

With less than 6 percent of the state's population, Cheshire accounted for 11 percent of its tests in the week ending Thursday. Adjusting for population, Cheshire County was doing more tests than every jurisdiction except Grafton County — and testing at more than twice the rate of Manchester.

That shows up in the rate of tests coming back positive, an important indicator because it takes the number of tests a place does into account.

According to state data, Cheshire County's positivity rate has consistently been lower than New Hampshire's as a whole over the past six weeks. The seven-day average for the week ending Thursday was 1.8 percent in Cheshire County, compared to 3.4 percent for the state.

As New Hampshire's winter surge has receded, health experts have described the trends as positive, though urged continued caution through mask-wearing, social distancing and other steps. Relaxing those precautions too soon, they have said, could spark another surge — especially with new, more contagious variants circling in the United States.

Latest numbers

The state averaged 255 new COVID-19 cases per day for the week ending Thursday. After a sustained decline, the seven-day average has bounced around a little in the past week, though remains lower than it was at the start of the month.

On Friday, the state health department announced 287 new cases, at least 19 of them in Cheshire County, two in Sullivan County and 34 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.

The state also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19: two men and one woman from Hillsborough County, and a Rockingham County man. All were at least 60 years old.

Seventy-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, and the state had more than 2,100 active cases.

To date, more than 78,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,195 have died.

Paul Cuno-Booth