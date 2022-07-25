Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy during Russian tournament, video shows

A 7-year-old boy competing in a Russian chess tournament had his finger broken by his robot opponent, according to the Moscow Chess Federation.

Tournament officials said the child was partially at fault in the July 19 incident and continued his participation in the event after his finger was put in a plaster cast.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told Russian state media outlet TASS the boy did not give the robot enough time to respond to his move, then the robot grabbed him when he reached for one of the pieces.

Video of the incident surfaced by Russian media outlets quickly went viral. It shows the boy make his move on the board before the robot plasters his index finger down after a short response. Several tournament officials and adults then rushed over to help the child break free from the robot.

Chess robot breaks boys finger at international tournament

Sergey Smagin, Moscow Chess Federation's vice president, added in an interview with RIA Novosti that there are no plans to ban the robot but safety procedures will be evaluated.

According to Russian media outlet Baza, the boy is ranked as one of the top 30 chess players under nine years old in Moscow.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy in Russian tourney