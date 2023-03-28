Chester Arby’s employee accused of committing fraud with customer credit cards

A Chester Arby’s employee is accused of using customers’ credit cards to commit fraud, detectives said.

Deputies said Di’Quavis Riquon Johnson was involved in taking pictures of credit cards that he was given at work. According to investigators, Johnson used the card information to buy a variety of items online.

Their investigation led authorities to a Chester County home on March 23, where they found several of the items bought with the stolen card numbers, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

That same day, deputies found Johnson at his home and took him into custody. He was charged with four counts of transactional credit card fraud $500 or less in a six month period.

Investigators said more charges are expected against Johnson and potentially others as well.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to review their credit card transactions since November 2022. If you find a fraudulent transaction on the card, and if the card was used at the Chester Arby’s (1622 J A Cochran Bypass), reach out to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-377-6117 or send an email to Fraud@chesterso.com.

Deputies are working to identify all the victims in this case, which will help them pursue the appropriate charges.

