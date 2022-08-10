Chester County authorities increase patrols amid increase in violence

Authorities said they are working to increase patrols in Chester County amid a rise in violence.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen an increase in gun violence in the city of Chester and the areas surrounding JA Cochran Bypass.

Local authorities said they are working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to patrol the areas on a regular basis to help stop crime and respond quickly when it happens.

They also said they’re increasing their interaction with neighbors at their homes, working to build trust with people.

“The importance of community support cannot be overstated. All community members are an essential piece in our fight to end the violence. In order for law enforcement to reduce violent crimes, community members must be willing to share information. We call on the community to report crime to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Crimes can be reported anonymously through the sheriff’s office website, through Midlands Crimestoppers or through the Chester City police tip line at 803-377-2100.

Authorities are also sharing information on what community members can do to help.

Parents are asked to keep a watchful eye on their children. Know where they are, and know what their social media activity consists of.

Is your child staying out late? Who are they with and what types of activities are they engaged in? Have you seen suspicious posts on their social media? Have you seen a weapon in their possession or pictures of weapons?

Citizens are asked to keep an eye on abandoned property in their neighborhoods. Abandoned homes are a common location for illegal activity. Call law enforcement if you see suspicious activity at these sites.

Both city and county authorities said they are continuing to follow leads on all outstanding warrants in the area.

