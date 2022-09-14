Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says

A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday.

Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester County Sheriff’s Office where deputies diffused the situation, the district said.

Channel 9 reported on the fight involving parents and students on a school bus in Chester County last week. One parent was charged after the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Two students told reporter Glenn Counts they were on the bus when the fight escalated.

“I heard someone screaming in the back, so I looked back. Then I saw random girls jumping another girl, punching her,” Jayden Mondragon said.

In a video shared exclusively with Channel 9, a parent was seen boarding the bus to come to the aid of her child, who was involved in the fight. That’s when Hall and Mondragon say things escalated.

“It’s concerning ‘cause they could end up killing each other by the way they was fighting,” Hall said. “When that mama was hitting that girl, if she would have kept hitting her, she could have easily killed her.”

On Friday, a week removed from the brawl, Sanders will be recognized at 9 a.m. by district leaders for her actions.

“This was a serious and dangerous situation,” said Dr. Antwon Sutton, superintendent of Chester County schools. “The outcome of this may have been more severe if not for Ms. Sanders’ quick thinking and immediate action to alert law enforcement. We also wish to extend our gratitude to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in diffusing this incident.”

