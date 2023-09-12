Chester County escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante now armed after shootout with homeowner

The search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante intensified Tuesday after the fugitive stole a rifle during a confrontation and shootout with a homeowner on Coventryville Road overnight Monday in South Coventry Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning they have established about a three-mile perimeter in South Coventry Township to search for Cavalcante, who escaped from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Over the weekend, Cavalcante stole a van from a dairy farm near Longwood Gardens and drove north to Phoenixville. He later abandoned the van in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township, which is about a 45 minute drive north of the county prison.

"We will actively hunt until we find him," State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Where has Cavalcante been seen?

Cavalcante was first spotted around 8 p.m. Monday on the south side of Fairview Road by a woman driving in South Coventry Township.

"We had a large number of troopers already in the area and utilized them to form a perimeter around that area," Bivens said. "A border patrol tactical team was also in the immediate vicinity and went directly to the location of the site. They observed footprints in some mud, which were identical to the prison shoes worn" by county inmates.

After tracking him, police found his prison shoes. Soon after, a resident called to say his workboots were stolen off his porch. Police continued to track Cavalcante headed north, and at 10:10 p.m., a call from a Coventryville Road resident came in reporting "a short Hispanic male" with "no shirt and wearing dark pants" had entered his garage while the homeowner was in it, and Cavalcante grabbed the .22 rifle leaning in the corner of the garage.

"The homeowner drew a pistol and fired at Cavalcante as he fled with the rifle," Bivens said.

When police responded, they found a green sweatshirt and white t-shirt believed to belong to Cavalcante near the edge of the driveway.

Is Cavalcante armed?

Yes. He acquired a .22 rifle with a scope and flashlight after confronting a homeowner, police said.

A shootout ensued, but police do not believe Cavalcante was injured.

Where are police searching?

Cavalcante was spotted overnight in South Coventry Township, and police have concentrated search efforts near Coventryville, Fairview and Nantmeal roads – windy and narrow residential roads to the west of Route 100.

Police have asked residents in the area to be vigilant, locking all doors and windows, securing vehicles and staying indoors.

"Please review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious,” a Pennsylvania State Police Facebook post reads."If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately. Please call (717) 562-2987 with general tips and information."

For more than a week, authorities searched in the heavily wooded residential area near Longwood Gardens, which closed as a precaution.

Then, over the weekend, Cavalcante stole a van from a dairy farm near Longwood Gardens, slipped through the search perimeter, drove to Phoenixville then abandoned the van in a field in East Nantmeal Township, police said.

What is closed?

The intensified search has prompted the Owen J. Roberts School District in northern Chester County to close all schools Tuesday.

Route 100 from Fairview to Ridge roads (Route 23) are closed to traffic, as is a large stretch of Route 23 west at Route 100.

"Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous," Bivens warned. "Throughout the night, we sent several reverse 911 messages to residents within a three-mile radius of this incident as well as posting information on social media in an effort to inform the public and to keep them safe."

Who is Cavalcante?

The 34-year-old man from Brazil was sentenced to life without parole for killing his 33-year-old former girlfriend to stop her from telling police about charges against him in connection with a 2017 slaying in Brazil.

He stabbed Deborah Brandão 38 times in the presence of her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Cavalcante was captured in Virginia. Authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Cavalcante was slated to be transported to a maximum security state facility when he escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by "spider" walking up a narrow corridor wall in the prison’s exercise yard.

