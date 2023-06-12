Chester County foot chases end in recovery of guns, drugs, deputies say

Two foot chases through Chester County ended in the recovery of stolen guns and illegal drugs on Monday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a call near Pinckney Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun. At the scene, they found Desmond Moore, who ran away from law enforcement and threw the gun into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office caught up to Moore within minutes, took him into custody, and found the gun.

Law enforcement says Moore was already wanted on a family court bench warrant. Deputies also charged him with unlawful carry of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Around the same time, deputies in an east Chester community found De’Mario Boyd, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Boyd ran away from deputies but was later found and arrested on Caldwell Street.

While searching Boyd, deputies found one gun, three Glock switches, 29 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, and nine grams of a substance the sheriff’s office believes is cocaine.

Deputies charged Boyd with one count of unlawful carry of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, three counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has not said when the suspects will appear in court.

