Chester County man accused of trafficking drugs, having illegal guns

A man has been charged with having illegal guns and trafficking drugs in Chester County.

On Wednesday, authorities searched a home on Myrtle Avenue. This was part of an investigation that began in September 2022 into suspected drug and illegal firearms activity in the area.

At the home, investigator found that Andrew Jimar Mack had various quantities of illegal narcotics, illegally possessed firearms, “Glock Switches” and money.

ALSO READ: York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug

Detectives also learned during the investigation that Mack was distributing devices known as “Glock Switches,” that are used to convert standard Glock firearms into fully automatic weapons. Officials said that makes them machine guns by legal definition.

Mack was arrested and is facing charges for trafficking crack cocaine third offense, trafficking methamphetamine second offense, trafficking cocaine second offense, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of violent felony, three counts of possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

He is being held at the Chester County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Fmr. county supervisor pleads guilty; accused of trafficking meth out of work car)



