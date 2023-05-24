Chester County Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect

One person is dead after a shooting in Chester County and the suspect is still on the loose Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., deputies were sent to Stepping Stone Drive off Armory Road for a shooting call, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect ran away from the scene before deputies got there.

Officials later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Reco White Jr. of Rock Hill.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department to find White. Deputies say that White is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 9 has asked the sheriff’s office for a picture of White.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Officials say anyone with information about White or his whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

