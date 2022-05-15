Chester County’s top law enforcement officer named South Carolina’s Sheriff of the Year

The sheriff of Chester County has been named Sheriff of the Year in South Carolina.

Max Dorsey was chosen for the honor by his peers in the S.C. Sheriff’s Association.

Dorsey was appointed sheriff of Chester County by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in 2019 after a federal grand jury indicted former sheriff Alex Underwood. Dorsey then defeated Underwood in the 2020 election.

Dorsey lauded for leadership

The sheriff’s association cited Dorsey’s leadership in May 2021 during a manhunt for shooting suspect Tyler Terry. He was captured in Chester County six days after an alleged multi-state crime spree where several people were shot and others killed. Terry and a female associate face murder and attempted murder charges in Chester County, York County, and Missouri, documents show.

Each of the state’s 46 counties has a popularly elected sheriff who is the top law enforcement officer in each county. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson is the current president of the sheriff’s association. Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile received the award in 2018.

Tolson and Faile nominated Dorsey for his efforts to show the public that leaders care about the public, crime victims, and their families, according to a statement from the association.

Dorsey said he was humbled to be selected.

“All of them (sheriffs) understand the difficulties of this job, and to be recognized by my peers is truly a great honor,” Dorsey told The Herald Thursday morning.

A former State Law Enforcement drug agent and Chester native, Dorsey vowed to fix the image of the sheriff’s office and make all employees accountable to the public they serve when appointed in 2019.