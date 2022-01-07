Chester Will Be Giving Out Covid Test Kits And N95 Masks on 1/8

CHESTER, CT — From Chester First Selectwoman Charlene Janecek :

"With the COVID infection rate on the increase, I would like to encourage everyone to wear masks to protect yourself and your neighbor. Chester residents can pick up N95 masks and test kits from 8 a.m, to 10 a.m. Saturday 1/8 at the Chester Elementary School. Masks are also available at town hall during business hours for any Chester resident who needs them. I encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated, to do so. If you have been vaccinated but haven't gotten your booster shot, you can arrange for one with our Health Department, CRAHD in Old Saybrook. They can be contacted at 860-661-3300. Be safe and healthy.

On another note our Chester Town Crew deserves a BIG thank you for all their hard work to clear our beautiful streets of Chester."

This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch