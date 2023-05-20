Chester man arrested on attempted exploitation charges, SC Attorney General’s Office says

A Chester County man has been arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that 41-year-old Terry Lee Burgess from Chester, S.C. on two charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the release, the arrest was made by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the West Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say Burgess solicited sex from a person believing they were a minor and shared sexually explicit photos with them.

Police arrested Burgess on Wednesday and charged him with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

According to the release, the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

